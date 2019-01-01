Benjamin Nyangweso blames Ulinzi Stars struggles on poor finishing

Ulinzi Stars have picked up just three points from a possible 12, and their poor conversion rate is frustrating the coach

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has identified their lack of sharpness in front of goal as the main problem facing his side.

They went down 1-0 to Posta at home on Thursday. The Soldiers have now lost three of their last four matches, with a 1-0 win over being the only exception. Nyangweso believes these losses can affect the players’ morale.

“We had our chances and failed to use them; Posta got one and made good use of it. That is the summary of the game; we played well but we can’t win if we don’t score and by now they know it very well," Nyangweso told the club’s website.

"Three losses in four matches are painful and it definitely affects the players’ morale but we have to encourage them and motivate them ahead of the next game and also to see that we give a good finish to the season.

The next assignment for the Nakuru based side is a match against struggling Zoo. The match will be held at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday after the hosts pulled a late goal to draw 1-1 against a resurgent AFC in the last match in Machakos.

“Zoo is a tough team and the fact that we will be playing away from home means we have to be on alert. We have to pick a positive result in the match," he added.