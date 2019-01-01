Benjamin Moukandjo: Ex-Monaco and Nancy striker joins RC Lens

After two seasons in China, the former Cameroon captain has teamed up with the Blood and Gold on a free transfer

RC Lens have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Moukandjo as the former international completes his move to from Beijing Renhe.

The 30-year-old joined the Ligue 2 outfit on a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with Jiangsu Suning.

Despite scoring seven times in 10 games in his debut season for the Chinese Super League outfit, he was shipped off on loan to Beijing Renhe where he featured on seven occasions.

And having stayed without a club since March, Lens opened negotiations with Moukandjo before sealing his move to Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens is the 2017 winner’s seventh French club after featuring for , L'Entente, , Nancy, , and Lorient.

Philippe Montanier’s men have made a mixed start to the season so far, winning and losing twice to place 12th in Ligue 2.

They host strugglers Chateauroux on Monday with the Cameroonian expected to make his debut.