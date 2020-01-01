Former Bengaluru FC striker Miku - Udanta Singh can play at the top level in Asia

The former Bengaluru star compared Udanta Singh to one of the Villarreal players he had watched during their pre-season tour to Spain in 2018…

Former forward Nicolas 'Miku' Fedor has heaped praise on international and former teammate Udanta Singh.

During an online Instagram live chat with the Bengaluru FC supporters' group West Block Blues, the striker stated that he admired the finesse and the talent of his former teammate.

“When I arrived, I was very surprised about the natural finesse he had – no fat, very speedy. I never saw him training specifically for speed. You see African players full of muscles without hitting the gym. Just like that, speed was natural for him.

“Sunil (Chhetri) and I helped him because we believe he has a lot of talent and can play at the top level. We used to tell him that he needs to believe in himself and fight for more. I used to tell him that if he doesn’t want to go to Europe because it’s too far or the weather is too cold, he can play at the top level in Asia. The speed of the game matters in football today and since he has the speed, he can reach there quickly.”

Miku went on to mention that during Bengaluru FC’s pre-season tour in ahead of the 2018-19 season, he had told Udanta that he is as good as the players of reserves side against whom the club had played a friendly match.

“When we played in Spain against Villarreal ‘B’ during the pre-season, I told Udanta that I look at them and I look at him and he is the same, he just needs to believe in himself. There was a player from , a winger who was in Villareal's starting lineup in for three months. I don't think he was better than Udanta,” said the Venezuelan.