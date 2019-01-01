Ben Musudi claims Paul Were joined AFC Leopards to achieve match fitness

Were is among six players who joined Ingwe in the March-April transfer window, and is expected to leave before next season

Ben Musundi has claimed Paul Were signed for AFC only to achieve match fitness.

Were joined AFC Leopards in the last short transfer window and signed a three-month contract with the club, and is reportedly on his way out again.

Musundi, who is among the three contestants for the club's chairman's post, added that the club has to restructure its scouting department in order to bring players which can challenge for titles.

"Were is not an AFC Leopards player he just joined the club with a single aim of looking to remain match-fit. For so long, AFC Leopards have been signing average players and that has to change in order for the club t move back to its competitive nature like before," Musundi told Radio Jambo.

Were is the only player with Harambee Stars in from the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and Musundi added that a club of Ingwe's stature should contribute more.

"AFC Leopards has no player in the national team now because of the poor recruitment policy and poor player retention. All this is as a result of poor management that I will want to end if elected by the club members. The poor recruitment policy has led to poor results over a long period," he added.

Musundi also revealed that head coach Casa Mbungo has already identified the players he wants to retain at the Den, and those he wants out.

"Mbungo has done a good job and I understand he has made a report in which has recommended on the players he believes he can work with and those he would like the club to sign before the next season begins," explained Musundi.

"The coach has proven he is a serious man and we will give him support as he discharges his responsibilities."

Meanwhile, the chairman for the club's Elections Management Group, Geoffrey Serede has confirmed that the plans for the June 23 elections are on top gear.

"We will conduct the elections at Kasarani with representatives from the National Olympics Committee (Nock), Registrar of Sports and the Sports Council who will act as election observers. The elections will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission," Serede told the press.

Serede added that he would not comment on why the elections body did not include Boniface Ambani as the matter is now in the court's hands.