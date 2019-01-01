Ben Malango: Forward embroiled in battle with TP Mazembe over Raja Casablanca transfer

The striker’s debut has been held up due to ongoing conflict with former club over his July’s transfer

striker Ben Malango won’t feature in the Moroccan outfit’s Caf first-round encounter against Al Nasr on Sunday, as he awaits approval from Fifa to represent the Green Eagles.

The frontman joined the Moroccans in July on a three-year deal but has had his first appearance put off due to a complaint from former club Tout Puissant Mazembe.

As reported by BBC Sport, Fifa revealed the Congolese side registered a claim against Raja in relation to the player’s transfer.

As a result, Malango will be unable to feature for the North Africans until the case is settled.

The club, as well as the player’s agent, maintain the striker was a free agent at the time of his transfer, and have essential documents to back it up.

Malango missed Raja’s preliminary round 7-3 aggregate win over Brikama United in August, and might be unavailable for this round’s fixtures against Libya’s Al Nasr.

Additionally, the forward is doubtful for the commencement of the Moroccan league, with Raja slated to battle Raja Beni Mellal in their first encounter of the season on Friday, 20 September.