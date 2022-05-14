Bellingham fully committed to Borussia Dortmund amid Premier League transfer links

Jude Bellingham has reaffirmed his commitment to Borrussia Dortmund for the near future, ruling out the possibility of following in the footsteps of fellow high-profile team-mates by making a move to the Premier League.

Erling Haaland's switch to Manchester City was recently confirmed, while Three Lions team-mate Jadon Sancho moved to Manchester United last year, with the Red Devils also linked with Bellingham himself.

But now he has poured cold water over suggestions he might look to walk out of the door and says he will stick with the club.

What has Bellingham said on his future?

"The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund," Bellingham told Ruhr Nachrichten. "I'm really looking forward to next season. I can't wait for it to finally start.

"I'll be here next season and I'll be ready."

The GOAL NXGN 2022 star also paid tribute to the club's staff for tempering expectations, adding: "I'm really grateful to Dortmund for the way they encouraged my talent. I think a lot of the credit goes to the coaching staff and staff who keep the hype around me down.”

What has Bellingham said on Dortmund's chances?

In remaining with Dortmund, the England star hopes that he can help the club finally break the monopoly on the Bundesliga that Bayern Munich have held for a decade.

"Breaking a ten-year streak would be incredible for Borussia Dortmund and for me personally, and that's why we're attacking again next season," he added.

"It would be one of the greatest achievements in Europe to beat the team that has been dominant for so long. I think that would be really big and that has to be our goal every year.”

