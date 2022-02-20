Bellingham backs Sancho to 'keep proving everyone wrong' as ex-Dortmund team-mate finds feet at Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham backed his former team-mate Jadon Sancho to prove his doubters wrong as the forward continues to gain ground at Manchester United.

Sancho struggled to settle following his summer move from BVB, but has started to show glimpses of his true form since Ralf Rangnick took over at the helm at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old earned fans' plaudits with two assists on Sunday to take down Leeds United in the Premier League.

What was said?

The two ex-colleagues engaged in a Twitter exchange on a day when both Dortmund and United picked up positive results.

The Reds' 4-2 win over Leeds was followed by a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach for Dortmund, which keeps them in the chase for the Bundesliga six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"My brother, keep destroying it over there. I’m proud of you brother," Sancho wrote on a Twitter post commemorating Bellingham's 50th Bundesliga appearance.

Big love always brother, keep proving everyone wrong.❤️ — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) February 20, 2022

The 18-year-old former Birmingham City wonderkid replied: "Big love always brother, keep proving everyone wrong."

The bigger picture

Sancho moved to Old Trafford in a long-awaited transfer worth £73m ($101m) in July but did not immediately impress, and drifted in and out of the starting line-up as United endured a tough start to the season.

Since Rangnick took over, however, he has shown a marked improvement, and netted his first Premier League goal for three months in February in his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Jadon is in good shape, not only in the first half but also, in the second half, he had his good moments," Rangnick told said to BT Sport following that game.

"With Jadon’s performances in the last couple of games, I’m very pleased. This is the Jadon we know from the German Bundesliga.

“There is still more space for improvement in him, but the way he is playing right now, it is probably the best Jadon Sancho that Manchester United has seen so far.”

