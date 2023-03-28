‘We believe in him’ – USMNT won’t give up on Gio Reyna following World Cup rows & attitude questions

Gio Reyna is an important part of the United States set up, according to Anthony Hudson, with the USMNT’s interim coach saying: “We believe in him.”

Youngster endured tough time at Qatar 2022

Plenty of unfortunate headlines made

Made two starts in Nations League fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions were asked of where the highly-rated Borussia Dortmund playmaker would fit into plans heading forwards following a number of unfortunate headlines that were made on the back of the 2022 World Cup finals. His attitude reportedly fell under the microscope in Qatar, with limited game time taken in as a result, while his family has since become embroiled in a petulant war of words with former U.S. boss Gregg Berhalter.

WHAT THEY SAID: While there have been plenty of distractions for Reyna over recent months, he was involved in CONCACAF Nations League games with Grenada and El Salvador during the latest international break – starting both matches – and Hudson has said of his role: “Gio's performance overall, I thought was really good. I thought he showed flashes of being our biggest attacking threat. These CONCACAF games, when you're playing in the opposition's half and there's no space between the backline and the midfield, it can make it difficult.

“We believe in him. Clearly he has talent and you can see it with some of the things he does. He probably needs a few more games under his belt. Tyler Adams not being here affects that sort of double pivot. He's someone who would have been perfect in that, but listen, we're pleased. We're pleased with what he's done. We're very, very pleased with how he's been this week in training. I think we're all just in a position where we want to keep looking forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna will now be returning to Germany to link back up with a Dortmund side that sits top of the Bundesliga table with nine games left to take in this season.

WHAT NEXT? Reyna has registered five goals and two assists for BVB in the 2022-23 campaign and will be hoping to deliver more end product heading into a quest for CONCACAF Gold Cup glory with the USMNT this summer.