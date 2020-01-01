Believe in Zoo FC and you will be rewarded accordingly - Yogo

The team manager hopes the restructuring undertaken by the club will bear fruits which fans will enjoy in the long run

Zoo FC team manager Lazarus Yogo is confident the club is headed in the right direction despite their indifferent results and financial constraints.

Yogo believes Zoo made the right signings during the January transfer window which are going to help the team realise their ambitions.

“There is no doubt we’ve been through a rough patch in our last matches which forced us to rethink and restructure our team. We are not out of the woods yet but so far so good we are moving in the right direction and the changes seem to be bearing some fruits,” Yogo said in a statement on the club's Facebook page.

“We had to release some players and bring in young players who have now blended well with the remaining seasoned ones since this has been the tradition of our club. We also made a few signings on the areas that were deemed fit to fill.”

The administrator hopes the team will fight for good results in the Kenyan Premier League in order to award their fans and President Ken Ochieng.

“We endeavour to work hard and get the best out of this team going forward. Currently, football clubs are now undergoing through financial hardships due to issues well known and we are not an exception either, however, we remain grateful to our President [Ken Ochieng] and fans who have always stood firm and supported the team through thick and thin,” Yogo added.

“It is on this platform I wish to reiterate to our fans we really acknowledge and appreciate their unconditional support and will always try to reciprocate the same by pulling out positive results in the league.

“Let us protect and improve our brand [Zoo FC] which has already brought global recognition to our talents, country and county at large. Believe in us, our dream and objectives just like we believe in you all too.”

The Kericho-based side signed seven players and released another six as they seek to keep their status for a fourth straight season.

Zoo will host on Saturday for their 19th match of the season.