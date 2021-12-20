Bro, bro, bro! Merry Christmas!

That's the most aptly named caption to the Belgium men's national team's set of absurd Christmas cards, which include players sitting lovingly in each other's laps to bring in the holiday season.

The studio responsible for the pictures was able to convince a star-studded cast to get involved in the fun, with Eden and Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne among the participants.

Belgium's Christmas card reveal

The photos, which Belgium has kindly invited fans to download, are set in front of a decorated Christmas tree, and the players are decked out in holiday sweaters.

This might be the best contribution yet for the nation's golden generation.

While some Scrooges were against the scene, most Belgium supporters seemed to enjoy the bit.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! ❄️⛄ pic.twitter.com/YHvgvDvGbd — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) December 20, 2021

Bigger picture

The holiday fun comes in sharp contrast with the stress of the year ahead for Belgium, who have to this point failed to live up to the astronomical expectations assigned to their current squad.

A recent fourth-place finish in the Nations League and World Cup qualifying campaign without defeat provided a mixed bag of results following an underwhelming Euro 2020.

The 2022 World Cup looms large, and they'll need all the chemistry they can muster ahead of it.

