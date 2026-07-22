Behind the Scenes of the Final.. Messi Gives the Family of Cape Verde's Goalkeeper an Unforgettable Gift

An Argentine journalist has revealed that Argentina captain Lionel Messi made a remarkable humanitarian gesture towards Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and his family ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina came up short. After a marathon run through the knockout stages, they lost the final 1-0 to Spain last Sunday, handing La Roja a second star.

According to Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre, Messi personally made sure to provide free tickets to a number of people who could not afford to attend the final match, so they could follow the event from the stands.

Four members of Vozinha's family were among them. Messi instructed his representatives to secure free tickets so they could attend.

Messi had faced Vozinha in the round of 32, leading Argentina to a 3-2 win over Cape Verde. The veteran goalkeeper caught the eye with a string of outstanding saves that nearly denied the world champions their place in the next round.

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