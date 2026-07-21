Barcelona are closing in on their second signing of the summer. Germany international Karim Adeyemi, the 24-year-old right winger, is waiting on confirmation of his move, which would hand Hansi Flick a second reinforcement for the 2026-2027 season after Anthony Gordon.

The winger struck an agreement with the Catalan club last week, but the deal has yet to become official. Nor does it look likely to be announced today, Tuesday, with club president Joan Laporta only just arriving back after attending the World Cup final at the stadium. Adeyemi is holed up at one of Barcelona's hotels, waiting on arrangements for an official unveiling expected in the coming hours.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Adeyemi touched down in Barcelona last Wednesday and underwent his medical on Thursday.

The German forward will spend the next five seasons at Barcelona. The Catalan club will pay Borussia Dortmund 22 million euros, with a further 7 million euros in potential add-ons.

Everything is done, yet the official confirmation has not landed.

Sources say all the signs pointed to an announcement today. The board see a problem, though: they are not sure there is enough time to organise the agenda for the event, especially with Laporta only arriving back in Barcelona today after the World Cup final.

Barcelona's administrative offices insist the official announcement will come this week, with no doubt about that.

For now, Adeyemi waits inside the hotel Barcelona usually use for their stays, joined by those close to him. It sits a stone's throw from the Spotify Camp Nou.

The right winger will battle Lamine Yamal for a starting spot under Flick. He cannot yet join group training or work individually at the club's facilities, having not signed the contracts and not been registered with the social security body.