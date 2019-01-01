'Beckham wishes he could play for Spurs!' - Pochettino's men impress Man Utd icon in new stadium

The ex-England captain was in attendance as Tottenham eased to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and made a post-match revelation to an Argentine coach

David Beckham has told Mauricio Pochettino that he wishes he could have still been playing to turn out for the Argentine at ’s new stadium.

The former captain enjoyed a glittering career at the very top of the game, taking in iconic spells at the likes of , and the .

He is, however, a London native and spent time within Spurs’ youth system before heading to Old Trafford and forming part of the fabled Class of ’92.

Members of Beckham’s family, including his grandfather, were also big Spurs supporters and the club holds a special place in his heart.

He was in attendance for a crushing 4-0 victory for Pochettino’s men over Crystal Palace on Saturday and told the South American afterwards that he would love to pull on his boots again.

Pochettino told a post-match press conference when asked about making the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortress: “It’s only the beginning. We haven’t played too many games here.

“Our first game was against Palace then we played a few games more, some in the , now three in the Premier League this season. Still it’s all new.

“I think it’s an amazing stadium. I was talking to David Beckham just now and he said, ‘I wish I could still play football and play now for Tottenham because this stadium is amazing’.

“Yes, yes, yes, he said, ‘I wish I could play here and play for you!

“For us it’s so important to make our stadium our home and start to feel comfortable. It’s completely different to White Hart Lane and of course I think with time we are going to feel at home and it’s going to be difficult for opponents to beat us.”

Spurs ran riot against Palace without needing top marksman and current England skipper Harry Kane to get on the scoresheet in front of Beckham.

“I hope that next time Harry scores,” Pochettino said.

“What can I tell you? 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 and not score Harry? It's okay. We need to keep the goals for when we need them.”

Pochettino was pleased with Spurs’ performance as a collective, with it his opinion that his side are starting to feel more comfortable as the season gathers pace.

He added: “I think it showed that the team was unsettled [before]. When the team is unsettled, when the squad is unsettled, it is so difficult to perform in the way you want to perform. I'm not complaining or blaming anyone, but it's only that in football it's so easy to describe situation and the focus wasn't on playing football and it wasn't on trying to improve.

"The focus wasn't on the places we wanted it and it's not easy to perform that way.

“Of course we have quality, enough to win games without focus, but when you are focused it showed, in that first half the performance of the team. The intensity, the concentration.

“We know what we need to do and when you are able to do that the quality we have appears. We have tremendous quality in our squad, unbelievable players.

“If we show that intensity in all our games for sure we are going to fight for big things. I am so happy to recover that feeling. We all needed it but now it's to keep pushing. This is the first step of the season.

“With this match we have seven games in 21 days and all are going to have the possibility to play and we are going to rotate in different games. That is the most important thing. We are going to give the chance to all the players to play and show their quality and fight for their place.”