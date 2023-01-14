'He's going to beat Beckham's record!' - Free-kick expert Ward-Prowse backed to reach historic mark

Southampton boss Nathan Jones said that James Ward-Prowse will beat beat David Beckham's free-kick record after he netted another against Everton.

Scored a free-kick winner

Huge goal amid Southampton relegation fears

Now just two shy of Beckham for PL record

WHAT HAPPENED? In their latest Premier League fixture, the Saints came from behind to win 2-1 at Goodison Park. Amadou Onana opened the scoring but Ward-Prowse equalised right after the half-time break before then delivering his speciality from a dead-ball situation to send his side back to the south coast with all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about the midfielder after the game, manager Jones told reporters: "He's been outstanding. When I arrived at the club my first conversation with him was ten minutes after he didn't get picked for the England squad. Since that moment, he's been absolutely world-class for me. For me, the way he's been around it and the way he reacted - we're seeing his performances now that are motivated and driven.

"I'm sure he's going to [beat Beckham's record]. I think he's going to play in the Premier League for a few years yet and the quality isn't going to diminish in any way. Unless somebody comes in and cut off his right leg, I think that record is under threat. He's one of the best technicians I've ever seen, the consistency he shows is world-class."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ward-Prowse is now just two free-kicks away from equalling David Beckham's record of 18 goals from set-pieces. Seeing as the club captain rarely misses a Southampton game, it's little wonder Jones is so certain that record will be surpassed soon enough.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WARD-PROWSE? That victory was vital to Southampton as they are now level on points with Everton and West Ham at the bottom of the league. They host Aston Villa in their next game and a win could take them out of the relegation zone.