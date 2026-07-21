Antonela Roccuzzo directed heartfelt words to her husband Lionel Messi following the World Cup final defeat to Spain (0-1 after extra time).

On her Instagram account, Antonela wrote: "Thank you for showing us every day that true success is built on hard work, sacrifice and perseverance, and on never forgetting who we truly are."

She added: "You will always be the best, Leo Messi. Not only because of your talent, but because you always remained true to yourself. Because you, whatever happens, never give up. You always fight until the end and give your very best until the final moment."

Her pride in him was clear. "This strength, this spirit, and your constant ability to rise after every defeat, make you a unique person. You are the best role model for our children and a source of inspiration for millions of people."

Childhood sweethearts, the couple married in 2017 and have three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Messi.

She signed off: "I admire you more than words can express, and I am extremely proud to walk with you on life's journey. I love you very much."

The Argentine legend made his international debut in the summer of 2008 against Hungary. What followed has become history: another 206 caps and 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cup tournaments alone. He lifted the trophy with Argentina in 2022, then added the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.

That run of titles with the national team came after Messi temporarily retired from international football in 2016. He found his way back to the Albiceleste just two months later, "for the love of his country and his shirt".

His future with Argentina now hangs in the balance. Many signs point to retirement.

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