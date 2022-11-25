'Because it's Ronaldo?' - Ghana boss Addo questions decision to award Portugal crucial penalty in World Cup opener

Ghana manager Otto Addo has blasted the referee after Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a controversial penalty in Portugal's 3-2 win over his side.

Ronaldo brought down by Salisu

Referee pointed straight to the spot

Addo slammed the referee for his decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward was brought down in the 62nd minute by Mohammed Salisu and the referee Ismail Elfath did not think twice before pointing to the spot. Replays showed that Ronaldo got to the ball first ahead of Salisu before there was contact on his boot and upper body. However, Ghana manager Addo does not agree with the decision and lambasted Elfath after his team's 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their World Cup opener.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty – everyone saw that. Why? Because it’s Ronaldo or something?" Addo said to beIN Sport.

"I don’t know whether they were not paying, or whether the VAR was not paying attention. If you look at the replay, we played the ball, it was actually a foul against us," he continued.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo made the most of the opportunity and converted from the spot to give his side the advantage. Addo opined that the goal was a "gift" to the forward. "If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. Up to the penalty, everything was possible. Then the game got a little bit wild," he added.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? With that strike from the spot, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL & GHANA? Ronaldo & co. will get back to action against Uruguay on Monday, whereas Ghana will try to get their first win of the tournament against South Korea on the same day, albeit a few hours earlier.