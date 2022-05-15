'Beat Liverpool 4-0!' - Guardiola asks Southampton for help as Premier League title race goes down to the wire

Pep Guardiola says that Southampton could "beat Liverpool 4-0" and do his Manchester City side a massive favour after they were held to a draw by West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez missed a late spot-kick as David Moyes' Hammers ensured a share of the points at London Stadium, to leave the Citizens four points ahead at the summit heading into the final day.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will fulfil their game in hand on Tuesday against Saints, and could close the gap to just the one point heading into a thrilling final day - but Guardiola hopes Ralph Hasenhuttl's men can instead deliver the title to him on a silver platter from St Mary's Stadium.

What has Guardiola said about Southampton's game?

"Beat Liverpool 4-0!" Guardiola responded when asked what Southampton could do against his rivals in midweek.

He continued: "Against this Liverpool side you cannot win the league four games ago. You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands."

The Spaniard however insisted that with destiny still in his team's hands, they intended to earn another coronation against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, adding: "I can assure you something.

"In one week, our stadium will be so loud and we will give them all our lives, and they will give us their lives for 95 minutes. It's an incredible privilege to win one game at home to be champion."

How can Man City win the Premier League title?

Even though Liverpool have two games left compared to just the one for the Citizens, Guardiola knows that victory over Villa - coached by former Reds legend Steven Gerrard - confirms a successful title defence in Manchester.

A draw meanwhile would still be enough if their rivals fail to win both of their final games - against Saints and Wolves - but would otherwise open the door for Klopp to claim victory if he picks up the maximum six points.

Defeat would be the worst case scenario - and yet, it could be moot if the Reds fail to win at St Mary's Stadium, with such a result ensuring the four-point gap stays intact with a maximum of three points left to play for.

