'Be thankful for every point earned' - Mbungo tells AFC Leopards

Ingwe were able to gain a point from a 0-0 draw against the Brewers on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos

AFC need to be thankful for every point they pick from Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches, coach Casa Mbungo has said.

The club fought and picked up a point from their goalless draw against league leaders and Mbungo says the point is very important especially because it has been earned during very trying financial moments for the club.

“For every point we get, I always thank God because he is the one who gives us the energy to do what we have to do especially in our trying moments as a club,” Mbungo told reporters during his post-match interview.

“We have had very few training programmes and not all players do show up even for those sessions and getting a point gives us a chance to thank our God.”

Mbungo has confirmed he will still remain Ingwe's head coach despite earlier assertions he had resigned due to unpaid salaries.

“I am still here [at AFC Leopards] and we will prepare for our match against on Sunday but I will leave for the Christmas holiday and come back later,” he revealed.

The Rwandan coach further praised his players for sticking to their game plan and said, without financial problems, AFC Leopards has a good team that can deliver great achievements in the future.

“Tactically, we were superb and we had a lot of shots on target, unfortunately, we did not manage to get a goal. We would have actually scored from the chance Vincent Oburu failed to convert late on but we will fight another day,” he concluded.

“AFC Leopards have players, the staff, the technical bench and visionary officials but the only problem is lack of money. If there is money this is a strong team but if there is no money to run this club then it will be a big challenge even in future for everyone.”

They are eighth with 19 points after 13 matches.