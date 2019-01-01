BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Nominees, odds, TV schedule & past winners

No footballer has won the award since Manchester United's Ryan Giggs in 2009, but Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is in the final six

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2019 will take place on Sunday, December 15, with and forward Raheem Sterling named on the six-person shortlist.

After securing an unprecedented domestic treble with Man City and helping England qualify for , Sterling is up for the award a week after his 25th birthday.

However, he faces competition from some of the biggest names in Formula 1, cricket, rugby union and athletics if he is to take the trophy won last year by cyclist Geraint Thomas.

There are further awards to be given out at the ceremony, with interest for , England women and the U.S. women's national team.

The BBC Sports Personality Award honours a British athlete chosen by a public vote on which member of the shortlist has achieved the most in the last year.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2019 is set to be handed out on Sunday, December 15.

The awards show, scheduled to last two hours, begins at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET, and is live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

The programme will also be available on the BBC Sport website.

Raheem Sterling is the only footballer on the six-person shortlist, following another sensational year under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

He racked up 25 goals and 18 assists in all competitions as City won the Premier League, and , as well as the Community Shield.

Sterling also scored eight goals in nine appearances for England as Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place at Euro 2020, with Sterling already being named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

The heavy favourite to win this award, however, is Durham and England cricketer Ben Stokes.

New Zealand-born Stokes, 28, enjoyed a sensational summer, the key man for his country as England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time and drew a memorable Ashes series with .

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is also tipped by many to win, having set a British record in winning 200 metres gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a global sprint title, and also set the British record in claiming 100m silver. She also won silver in the 4x100m relay, becoming the first British to win three medals at a major global athletics championship.

Formula 1 driver Lewis won his sixth F1 world championship, moving into outright second on the all-time winners’ table behind only Michael Schumacher with seven.

Mercedes driver Hamilton beat Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and the ’ Max Verstappen to win his third consecutive drivers’ championship.

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the likely outsider after winning heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships.

She set a British record with her score of 6981 points, the highest score recorded at the championships since 2007 and the sixth-highest of all time.

Welsh rugby union star Alun Wyn Jones is another long shot, despite captaining to Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations.

Wales finished fourth at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with Jones becoming his country’s most-capped player during the tournament.

Stokes is the 1/8 favourite to win this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Award with bet365.

Sterling is a relative long shot at 25/1, behind both Asher-Smith and Hamilton.

Asher-Smith can be backed at 12/1 and Hamilton at 20/1.

Alun Wyn Jones is available at 33/1, with Johnson-Thompson the outsider at 80/1.

There is plenty of football interest in the Greatest Moment 2019 award, with three memorable goals in the six-option shortlist.

Vincent Kompany’s stunning goal for Man City against Leicester, Divock Origi’s finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quickly-taken corner against Barcelona and Lucy Bronze’s screamer for England women against Norway at the Women’s World Cup were all available to vote on.

The dramatic last ball of the Cricket World Cup final, Ben Stokes’ winning runs in the fourth Ashes Test match against Australia at Headingley, and Suzann Pettersen’s putt to win the Solheim Cup were the other moments on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, USA international Megan Rapinoe is in the running for the World Sport Star 2019 award, following her six goals at the Women’s World Cup.

American gymnast Simone Biles, Australian cricketer Steve Smith, Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, South African rugby union star Siya Kolisi and American golfer Tiger Woods are also in the running.

In the 65 previous editions of the main Sports Personality of the Year award, a footballer has been named as the winner only five times.

The most recent of these was and Wales legend Ryan Giggs, who beat F1 driver Jenson Button and track and field star Jessica Ennis in 2009.

Article continues below

David Beckham won the award in 2001, three years after Michael Owen in 1998.

Paul Gascoigne claimed the title in 1990, while the first footballer to do so was World Cup-winning England captain Bobby Moore in 1966.

Last year, England manager Gareth Southgate won Coach of the Year after leading his side to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.