Bayo underlines his love for scoring goals and targets Premier League return with Watford

Watford new signing Vakoun Bayo has discussed his love of scoring goals and his target to help the team return to the Premier League next season.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international was unveiled on Saturday by the Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. He agreed to pen a five-year contract and leave Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi ahead of the new EFL Championship.

Bayo was crucial for Charleroi in the last campaign as he scored 11 top-flight goals from 16 matches and the forward has assured Watford’s faithful that he will lift them from their seats when the season gets underway.

“It’s the quality of a striker to score many goals. I always want to score, score, score to help the team, that’s my mentality,” Bayo told the club’s official website during his first interview. “I love scoring goals!

“Scoring goals is always great for a striker, so I love to show my feelings with the supporters. “I’m excited to be on the pitch and to meet the fans!

“I will do my best! I’m here to score many goals and help the team so I’m ready to do that, and help the team reach the Premier League.”

Bayo, who featured for Celtic where he played a part in the side that won the Scottish Premiership in the 2019-20 season, alongside the Scottish League Cup, further revealed why he loves scoring using his head.

“One of my best qualities is scoring with my head. I love meeting crosses, jumping high, and scoring,” Bayo continued. “I love to push and jump, doing everything I can to help the team. I’m looking forward to doing that here.”

Bayo, who began his professional career in Tunisia with Etoile du Sahel, also revealed the warm reception he received from the players in the Hornets camp.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Bayo added. “Since I was a child I’ve wanted to play in England, so coming to Watford is great for me. I’ve gained a lot of experience from the countries I’ve played in, and I’m here to show everyone who I am. I knew Hassane Kamara by name and played against [Samuel] Kalu in France.”

On what Watford coach Rob Edwards told him in their first meeting, Bayo said: “I spoke to him [Edwards] a little bit on the first day I was here. I can’t say what we spoke about, but we spoke about very good things.”

Bayo will hope to make his debut when Watford kick off their season with a fixture against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1.