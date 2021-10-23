Bayo on target as Clermont suffer defeat against Simon's Nantes

Mohamed Bayo found the back of the net for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat against Moses Simon’s Nantes in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

The Guinea striker pulled a goal back for the visitors in the second-half after Andrei Girotto broke the deadlock for Nantes in the 38th minute.

The first 45 minutes was action-packed as both teams were reduced to 10 men. Clermont received the first red card with Johan Gastien sent off in the 30th minute followed by Sebastian Corchia's sending off, nine minutes later.

Bayo grabbed the equaliser in the 49th minute, courtesy of an assist from Elbasan Rashani.

The 23-year-old’s effort at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau was his 20th league goal in 2021, including the 22 goals he scored in Ligue 2 last season that powered the Lancers to the French top-flight.