Bayern youngster Tillman happy with Germany setup amid USMNT contact

Germany Under-21 attacker Malik Tillman has confirmed that the United States have tried to convince him to represent the national team at senior level.

The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder was born in Germany but is eligible to play for the U.S. men's national team because he has an American father.

But the 19-year-old is not interested in switching allegiance at present and plans on staying with Germany.

"It's true that they contacted me," Tillman told reporters on Monday.

"But I'm not here with the U21s for nothing. I feel good here and will continue to do so."

Germany U21s manager Antonio Di Salvo is also confident that the youngster will stick with the nation of his birth.

Asked about Tillman's future last week, Di Salvo said: "I've had a few conversations with him.

"What he said to me is that he wants to play for Germany and identifies with us.

"He wants to gain a foothold at the club and under-21s and that's what counts."

Tillman happy with development at Bayern

Tillman made his senior debut for Bayern this season and has made seven appearances in all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann's team.

He is satisfied with the progress he has made with the Bavarian side, but knows he has a lot to work on.

"Things could definitely have gone worse for me in the past few months," he said.

"I'm happy about every minute that I can play with the pros at Bayern. But I still have a lot of goals ahead of me and things I need to work on.

"Attention in the game, defensive work - I try to work on that in every training session and in every game.

"I'm also in constant contact with the assistant coaches, who always tell us players what we can still work on and how."

