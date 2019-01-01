'Bayern will blow Liverpool away in Munich' - Sandro Wagner

The forward thinks former team-mates being dropped by Germany will inspire them in the Europe, and the Bundesliga

Former forward Sandro Wagner claims that the international axing of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller will inspire the team and that the Bavarians should channel their anger into defeating in the next week.

Wagner’s former team-mates were told they would no longer be considered for international selection by coach Joachim Low this week, and Wagner believes that the news will intensify team spirit in Munich.

Wagner, who swapped Munich for Tianjin Teda in this winter, thinks that’s bad news for the team ahead of their crunch Champions League Last 16 second leg. The tie is poised at 0-0 after the first game at Anfield.

“I feel for the guys because all three of them are great players, world champions and great people – every one in their own way,” Wagner told Bild.

“However, I think it will be positive for Bayern's season. Mats, Jerome and Thomas will want to show everyone now that they're still at the absolute top level.

“Also, this whole thing just reinforces the ' mia san mia' throughout the club. With their anger they're feeling right now, I think the boys will blow away Liverpool in Munich. We [Bayern] will be champions anyway.”

Bayern coach Niko Kovac earlier weighed in on the controversy and echoed Wagner's sentiment that the players being ditched by the national team will inspire them in club colours.

Kovac also said that closing the gap on Dortmund in the Bundesliga has helped his team's confidence but urged caution before Saturday’s crucial clash with .

"I know that my players are disappointed - especially by the finality of it. To say a player is past it at 29, 30 isn't right," he told a news conference.

“I expect them to show a defiant response in the coming weeks and prove they are still amongst the best players there are.

"The boys are fully focused now and I'm convinced that they will let their performances do the talking.

"I'm convinced catching up has inspired us," he said. "We were obviously dependent on the teams that played against BVB, but we had to do our job. Now it goes to the finish.