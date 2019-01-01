Bayern target Werner signs four-year contract extension to stay with RB Leipzig

The former Stuttgart forward has extended his deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, despite heavy interest from the Bundesliga champions

Timo Werner has dispelled speculation over his future with by signing a new deal with the club.

Werner, 23, had been the subject of strong reports linking him with a move away from his current side.

were most closely linked with the forward, although the reigning German champions did not make a formal bid for his services.

But having initially held off on extending his deal, Werner has now put pen to paper on a fresh contract that confirms him as a Leipzig player for the 2019-20 at least.

Prior to Sunday's contract announcement, both Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Markus Krosche expressed their hope that Werner would remain at the club.

"Of course we want to keep him, he is an important, good player and in my head he is my player,” Nagelsmann said. “He will know for himself what is most important for his career.”

Krosche added: "There's nothing to say about [the transfer talk]. He's with us - we've been saying the same thing for weeks because that is the case.

“There's definitely going to be a decision in the coming days, Timo Werner and his advisor want that too.

"That's Timo's decision, we did everything as a club and we gave him all the appreciation we can give as a club.

"He's a player in this squad, and we've seen today [vs Union Berlin] how much he can help us achieve our goals.”

Werner joined Leipzig from in the summer of 2016, arriving at the club ahead of their first-ever season in the Bundesliga.

That first term saw the young forward hit 21 goals in 31 league games to help Leipzig grab a brilliant second-placed finish behind Bayern and quality for the , and he has maintained that touch in front of the net throughout his stay, scoring a total of 62 in 116 appearances so far.