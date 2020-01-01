Bayern star Kimmich ruled out until new year after suffering injury in Der Klassiker

The Bavarians received some bad news with the versatile German international unable to play until January at the soonest

star Joshua Kimmich will be sidelined until 2021 after successfully completing surgery on his knee.

The 25-year-old needed to have an operation on his right lateral meniscus after being substituted in the 36th minute of the champions' 3-2 win over Dortmund on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, Bayern released a statement on their club website informing that Kimmich would not return from his injury until at least January.

Kimmich suffered the injury after losing possession on the halfway line and desperately lunging to get the ball back off Erling Haaland.

The German international fell awkwardly and after receiving an extended period of treatment, hobbled from the field with the assistance of Bayern's medical staff.

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic promised the club would get behind their star midfielder during his recovery.

"We are glad that Joshua will probably be available to us again in a few weeks," Salihamidzic said.

"We will give him the best possible support during his rehab."

Prior to Kimmich's injury diagnosis, Bayern coach Hansi Flick explained how vital the former Leipzig player is to his squad.

"He's an important player for us in this position," Flick said.

"In addition to his mentality, he also has outstanding quality. [His absence] will be difficult, but we made it today against a good Dortmund team."

Bayern went joint-top with Dortmund at the start of the month after a 2-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld, and their Der Klassiker win saw the title holders move two points clear of with Dortmund a further point behind.

Flick's side are not in action again until November 21 when they entertain in the Bundesliga, the start of a run of fixtures that includes hosting league challengers Leipzig, while also having matches against Red Bull Salzburg and .

The Bavarians have scored an incredible 27 goals in seven Bundesliga games to date, which is 12 more than any other club in the division.

Bayern are currently proceeding through a golden era with the giants currently holding the Champions League trophy, while also winning the last eight Bundesliga titles consecutively.