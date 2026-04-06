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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Bayern star: A clash with Real Madrid? We’re unbeatable at the moment

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
L. Karl
Spain
Germany

Karl is very confident ahead of the eagerly awaited match

Bayern Munich winger Linart Karl has expressed complete confidence in his team’s abilities ahead of their clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu.

When asked about the clash with Los Blancos, the young player said, in comments carried by the Chinese news agency Xinhua: “Beating Real Madrid? We feel we are an unbeatable team at the moment; everyone feels that.”

Karl scored the decisive winner against Freiburg in the 90th+9 minute, completing his team’s comeback with a 3-2 victory last Saturday in the Bundesliga, after trailing 2-0.

On taking off his shirt after the decisive goal, he said: “I’d had it in mind for a while to take my shirt off.”

Although Karl received the inevitable yellow card, the gesture seemed to express both joy and confidence.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Bayern are enjoying a remarkable run, having reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, leading the Bundesliga by a comfortable margin, and now aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals when they face Real Madrid.

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