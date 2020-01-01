Bayern sign Kouassi on free transfer after PSG exit

The Bundesliga champions have added a highly-rated defender to their ranks after seeing him turn down the chance to remain at Parc des Princes

Bayern have officially announced the signing of Tanguy Kouassi on a free transfer after his exit from .

The 18-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a four-year contract which will see him remain at Allianz Arena until 2024.

Kouassi expressed his delight after being officially unveiled at Bayern on Wednesday, while promising to fight for a regular spot in the first team.

He said: “I’m really happy to be able to play for Bayern. It’s a great club full of tradition.

"I really hope to break through here and make a lot of appearances. I’ll work hard for that.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We’re very happy to bring Tanguy Kouassi to Bayern. In our eyes, he’s one of the greatest prospects in Europe.

"His best position is at centre-back but can play in a number of positions.

"We’re sure he’ll have a great career with us and is a real reinforcement.”

The U18 international opted against signing his first professional contract with PSG, despite having featured in 13 games for the club in the 2019-20 season.

Goal reported that Kouassi reached a final decision over his future on June 14 after months of negotiations with officials at Parc des Princes.

The teenage defender, who is also capable of operating in a deep-lying midfield role, has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe this year.

and Milan were reportedly among those considering a swoop, but Bayern ultimately persuaded the Frenchman to continue his development in .

Kouassi leaves PSG as a title winner, after the club were awarded the trophy for a third successive year following the cancellation of the domestic campaign in April.

His most notable contribution came during in a 4-4 draw with back in February, as he notched his first two goals for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Kouassi will join up with a number of fellow countrymen at Bayern, who already have Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance on their books.