Bayern prepare contract offer for Musiala as Premier League giants circle

The talented youngster is reaching a January crossroads which will impact the next few years of his career

have begun discussions around a new contract for Jamal Musiala, but they face pressure to get the deal done with Premier League clubs monitoring the situation.

The 17-year-old could be offered as much as £100,000 per week after breaking a number of records and earning regular minutes under Hansi Flick.

Despite his first-team status, Musiala remains on a youth contract with the Bavarians which has just 18 months left to run.

The likes of , and are said to be monitoring the situation should any potential opportunity arise following a collapse in talks.

Musiala has made 15 appearances at Bayern Munich in all competitions already and he has seen his standing grow in the .

The youngster came through the Chelsea academy before being poached by Munich, who offered both a great pathway and lucrative terms.

Born in to a German mother and British-Nigerian father, Musiala began his footballing education at TSV Lehnerz in his hometown of Fulda before moving to England as an eight-year-old.

Musiala's contract decision could have wider implications for his international future, with both England and Germany fighting to secure his services.

may find their opportunity to convince Musiala boosted by a deal in Munich, but Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has earmarked him to be part of the U21 European Championships which begin in the March international break.

The feel that his development is going well at the Allianz Arena.

"Definitely, he has increased game time," Boothroyd said. "We don’t know, but he might have a growth spurt and he hasn’t finished growing yet. I saw him against the other day and he didn’t look out of place against that massive array of talent for Bayern Munich.

"We are really pleased for him, he did well for us, scored and personally I think it might be too early for him to make the seniors in March just yet. But in two or three months with more experience, you just never know.

"Being out in Germany, training with that calibre of players and coaches every day is really going to help his development for us."

Still, it is understood that the DFB (German Football Association) remain positive about their efforts to turn him before he gains a call for Gareth Southgate's squad.

He remains eligible for Germany until he plays in a competitive senior international match and DFB national team director Oliver Bierhoff has highlighted his Die Mannschaft's intentions.

"Jamal Musiala is a very interesting player, who we are watching because of his DFB past and current performances," Bierhoff told Sport1. "There was already contact between him and our DFB officials a few months ago.

"He has currently decided to play for the England U-21 national team, which we of course respect. However, we will continue to keep an eye on him and of course, keep discussing whether his stance can change."