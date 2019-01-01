Bayern Munich to take on China once Bundesliga campaign comes to a close

An end-of-season game between China's national team and the German giants has been agreed, with the fixture to be staged in Beijing on May 29

will contest the Allianz Cup against the Chinese national team in Beijing next month, the club have announced.

After the conclusion of their domestic season, Bayern will travel to Beijing to play in the fixture on May 29.

The match will see the continuation of a partnership between Bayern, sponsors Allianz and the Chinese Football Association (CFA), with the reigning German champions building academies in the cities of Shenzhen and Taiyuan to add to the one in Qingdao.

Beijing's National Stadium will play host to the match, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is hopeful they can continue to aid the development of football in the country.

He said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Allianz and FC Bayern are linked by long-standing collaboration on an international level.

“Our club has been active in for many years and supports the development of football there through numerous initiatives.

“We very much welcome the commitment of our partner Allianz and are pleased that together, we can support the continued footballing exchange between and China.”

Allianz SE CEO Oliver Bate added on a meeting between domestic and international outfits: “Allianz is delighted to be able to make a small contribution to the German-Chinese football friendship.

“It fills us with pride that we can facilitate a friendly between the Chinese national team and FC Bayern at Beijing National Stadium.”

Prior to heading for Asia, Bayern have a keenly-contested 2018-19 campaign to wrap up.

Their next outing is set to see them taking aim at the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, with a last-eight showdown with Heidenheim due to be staged on Wednesday.

After that contest, attention will shift to a potentially title-defining Der Klassiker derby clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg last time out, have slipped back into second place in the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund lead the way once more, but Niko Kovac’s defending champions will edge clear by a solitary point if they are able to emerge victorious in an eagerly-anticipated contest at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.