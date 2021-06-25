Bayern Munich star Goretzka billed as best 'box-to-box' midfielder in the world by former coach

Peter Neururer, who worked with the Germany international at Bochum, remains a big fan of the 26-year-old's talents

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is the best "box-to-box" midfielder in the world, according to Peter Neururer, who worked with the 26-year-old at Bochum in 2013.

The Germany international, who has dug his country out of a hole at Euro 2020 to book a last-16 showdown with England, has come a long way from humble beginnings.

Time at Schalke allowed his star to rise to the point that Bayern became interested, with three seasons at the Allianz Arena seeing Bundesliga and Champions League crowns collected by the all-action performer.

What has been said?

Neururer told Goal of Goretzka and the impressive progress he has made to this point: "It was predictable that Leon would develop so positively in terms of football.

"In addition to his technical skills, he has great game intelligence. He anticipates situations like hardly anyone else and knows how to contribute in the best possible way.

"When I was still coaching him, he did his job extraordinarily well. However, he was not necessarily renowned for his goalscoring ability. In this area, he has perhaps made the biggest step.

"For me personally, there is no one better than him in the world as a central midfielder or in the role of box-to-box player. When he plays in the right position, in the right team, in the right system, he is hard to beat."

What does the future hold?

Goretzka is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern, with no extension agreed as yet to a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Discussions are expected, with there still plenty of potential to unlock in a player yet to reach his peak.

Neururer believes there is even more to come from Goretzka, with there every chance that he will one day become captain of his country.

Article continues below

"I have every confidence in him," Neururer said of a player that currently has 34 caps to his name. "He has leadership qualities not only as a footballer, but also as a person.

"I have been in the business for over 30 years and have met many impressive personalities. But in the category of the most extraordinary personalities, Leon is way out in front."

Further reading