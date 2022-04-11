Bayern Munich legend Robben completes 'not fun' first marathon: 'I made it, but that's about it!'

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben completed his first marathon at the weekend, which he described as "not fun" while admitting "I made it, but that's about it!".

Robben enjoyed an illustrious 21-year playing career with spells at Groningen, PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid before joining Bayern in 2009, where he won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

The Dutchman returned to Groningen when his contract at Allianz Arena expired in 2019 before announcing his retirement two years later, and has now taken up running in his spare time.

Robben completes Rotterdam marathon

Robben was one of the thousands to take part in the annual Rotterdam marathon over the weekend.

The 38-year-old completed the race alongside former Olympic speed skater Erben Wennemars, posting a respectable time of three hours, 13 minutes and 40 seconds.

What has been said?

Robben thanked the many spectators that lined the streets of Rotterdam, but also admitted he didn't find his first marathon experience enjoyable.

"Not fun, it really wasn't fun. I made it, but that's about it. I often went deep and had to fight often enough, but this was also a real fight," the former Netherlands international told regional channel Rijnmond.

"That audience on the side helps you so much. Thanks to everyone for that, that got me through. In the beginning I was a bit preoccupied with a time, but at a certain point you throw that overboard.

"Then it's surviving and entering my first marathon. Then you notice what something like that does to your body, but I made it.”

