Bayern Munich not expecting Sane deal in January

Hasan Salihamidzic does not think it is likely that the Manchester City star will arrive in the winter, although does say "all options" are open

are unlikely to sign winger Leroy Sane in January, according to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The champions were tipped to try to bring Sane to the Allianz Arena in the previous transfer window before a serious knee injury prevented any potential deal.

As reported by Goal, Sane's future at the Etihad Stadium is looking increasingly unlikely, with it looking more and more likely that he'll leave, if not in January then the following summer.

Sport Bild reported this week that Sane would be keen on moving to Bayern in the January window, even though he is unlikely to be fully fit again until the spring.

Salihamidzic, though, does not think it likely there will be much movement in the market next month.

"It's not good to speak about players from other clubs," he told Sky ahead of Bayern's clash with on Saturday.

"We will leave all options open for us in the transfer market, but I don't think much will happen."

head coach Joachim Low has already endorsed a potential switch back to Bundesliga for the winger, insisting that having him back in his homeland would be an "attraction".

He said: "He's [Sane] got many special skills and a completely unique style of play. He would be an attraction for the Bundesliga.

"The Bundesliga needs to watch out - the international ranking doesn't look too good because in recent years the league fell behind a bit. Sane could maintain the attractiveness of the Bundesliga."

Speaking this week, interim Bayern boss Hansi Flick said the Sane talk was "not an issue" as he promised to focus on ending 2019 with a positive result.

He said: "That is a player who is under contract with Manchester City and that is why it is not an issue for me at the moment."

Bayern went into Saturday's game against Wolfsburg four points behind Bundesliga leaders and second-placed .

They also have the chance to move further clear of Dortmund in fourth place, with Lucien Favre's side suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of on Friday evening.