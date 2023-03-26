Bayern Munich insist they 'behaved fairly' with Julian Nagelsmann sacking as club addresses Thomas Tuchel appointment leak

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has defended the club over their handling of Julian Nagelsmann's sacking this week.

Nagelsmann sacked and replaced by Tuchel

Story was leaked to press before confirmation

Bayern director defended club's behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? The German giants relieved Nagelsmann of his duties this week, but the news was announced after it had already been leaked to the media that Thomas Tuchel would replace him at the helm. Nagelsmann was on a skiing holiday when the confirmation came, but Salihamidzic says the situation was handled properly by Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We flew back on Sunday [after the defeat to Bayer Leverkusen] and made an appointment with [CEO] Oliver Kahn and [technical director] Marco Neppe for Monday," the director said on Sport1. "We looked at everything, especially the second part of the season after January. We only won three games - we were lucky to win against Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.

"We negotiated with Thomas Tuchel's manager on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, on Thursday evening we had to learn that it had already been leaked by a third person. Signing such a top coach in two days is not normal either. We behaved fairly. As fair as can be in this business. Of course it's bad that it comes out before then. But it's not our fault."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern lost their place at the top of the Bundesliga before Nagelsmann was let go, as they sit a point behind Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel has come in on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will hope to lead the German giants to domestic and Champions League success this term.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bundesliga champions can get back to the top of the league in Tuchel's first game in charge as they take on his former team Borussia Dortmund on April 1.