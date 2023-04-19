Bayern Munich get away with one! Dayot Upamecano's red card for foul on Man City's Erling Haaland rescinded after tight offside call

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano denied Erling Haaland a would-be clear goalscoring opportunity, but Haaland was ruled offside.

Upamecano takes down Haaland

Referee immediately takes out red card

But striker barely offside

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester City already ahead 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, referee Clement Turpin rescinded the red card he showed Upamecano for the foul of Haaland.

Bayern Munich may have already been out of the tie already, but a red card would have all but ensured their European elimination.

WHY WAS THE RED CARD TAKEN BACK? Because Haaland was offside, by rule the foul is considered to have never happened, meaning Upamecano was not assessed a foul at all and was free to carry on. Replays showed that the offside call was correct - just barely.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

BT Sport

BT Sport

More to come...