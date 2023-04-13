Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mane SUSPENDED for Bundesliga clash over ‘misconduct’ after Man City quarter-final

Bayern Munich have suspended star winger Sadio Mane for one match following his dressing room altercation with Leroy Sane on Tuesday night.

Banned for one match following altercation

Misses Hoffeheim clash

Also handed fine

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair clashed on and off the field during Bayern's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, with Mane reported to have punched Sane in the face after the game. After considering their options the Bavarian club moved swiftly, banning Mane for a game and handing down a fine.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern's statement read: "Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern will be hoping their quick and decisive action will put the matter to bed. Mane was all smiles as he took to training today, but the incident is a further blot on a frustrating season for the Senegalese star who has struggled with injuries, including a thigh injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Bayern will continue their title push this Saturday without their star summer signing when they take on Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.