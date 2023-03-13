Kingsley Coman insists that Bayern Munich did not draw up an “anti-Kylian Mbappe plan” to help them past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga title holders locked horns with the kings of French football in a heavyweight European last-16 encounter. Bayern progressed to the quarter-finals relatively comfortably in the end, as they secured a 3-0 aggregate win, with the obvious threat posed by the likes of Mbappe and Lionel Messi contained with minimum fuss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Coman told Telefoot when asked if specific tactical systems had been drawn up for PSG’s collection of World Cup-winning forwards: “There was no big anti- Mbappe plan. The most important thing was to cut his relationship with Lionel Messi. Usually, we are also a team that presses very high. But there, we also went back down to leave it a little less deep.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coman netted the only goal of the game against his former employers as Bayern secured a narrow 1-0 lead over PSG at Parc des Princes, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry going on to finish the job at the Allianz Arena.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and Messi will have to wait at least 12 months before getting another shot at Champions League glory, while Bayern are set to discover their quarter-final opponents when the draw for the last eight is made on Friday.