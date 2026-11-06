‘I have embraced it’ - Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks makes HONEST admission about replacing Vincent Kompany

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Aaron Danks has opened up on his unexpected stint as Bayern Munich's acting head coach following Vincent Kompany's recent health scare. The English assistant remains unbeaten since taking charge but admits he is desperately looking forward to the upcoming international break.

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Stepping up for Kompany

Bayern assistant coach Danks has successfully steered the ship during a challenging period for the club. He took temporary charge after head coach Kompany collapsed on the training pitch on October 23.

Kompany was rushed to hospital and subsequently diagnosed with meningeal irritation. The Belgian tactician continues his recovery at home, leaving Danks to oversee first-team duties in his absence.

Danks has impressed during his brief tenure, guiding Bayern to three wins and a draw in four matches. His unbeaten run includes a 2-0 Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid and a 6-1 thrashing of Magdeburg in the German Cup.

Embracing an unexpected challenge

Danks admits the sudden elevation to the top job was far from ideal. However, the English coach believes he has grown from the experience of leading one of Europe's biggest clubs.

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"Obviously I am someone who wants to learn, so it was a good challenge for me," Danks admitted, as quoted by Reuters. "But the circumstances were not something I would have hoped or wished for. It is not like I am happy for this opportunity, but I have embraced it and learned a lot."

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Maintaining the Bayern blueprint

Despite the sudden change on the touchline, the Bavarians have maintained their impressive form. Danks credits this stability to the established tactical framework built alongside Kompany. He noted that the coaching staff simply continued the work they started over the past two and a half years. The focus remained entirely on executing their existing strategies rather than reinventing the wheel.

"It has been about sticking a lot to our processes," Danks explained. "It's been difficult but I think we have done it through Vince's lens, through his leadership style."

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A well-earned rest awaits

Bayern will look to maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga when they travel to face Mainz on Saturday. They currently sit ahead of Borussia Dortmund purely on goal difference. While there is no official date for Kompany's return, the upcoming international break offers vital recovery time for both the Belgian and his assistant. Danks is eager to step back and recharge after a demanding schedule.

"I am looking forward to the rest and the break, especially for me, to get back home to see the family," Danks concluded. "Hopefully after a victory I can fly home and spend time with the family in a nice way."