Bayern complete signing of Schalke goalkeeper Nubel on free transfer

The 23-year-old keeper has been tipped as the long-term successor to Manuel Neuer for country and now club, and will join at the end of the season

have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, tipped as a long-term successor to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, will join when his Schalke contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Nubel has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the champions, officially moving to the Allianz Arena on July 1.

More to follow…