Bayern charged by UEFA over 'F*** VAR!' fan banner

The governing body has hit the German side with several charges stemming from the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League

have been charged by UEFA after fans displayed an "illicit" banner criticising VAR during the loss to .

The use of technology in German football has been met with opposition from the stands and Bayern fans vented their frustration in Wednesday's quarter-final clash at Allianz Arena.

The banner read: "Modern football kills emotion. F*** VAR! F*** UEFA!"

Bayern have also been charged with 'kit infringement' after Leon Goretzka wore the wrong shirt in the 3-1 second-leg loss.

The midfielder, a second-half substitute, took to the pitch in the club's 's domestic kit, which features Airways and T-Mobile logos.

Article 28 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations states that teams are prohibited from advertising more than one sponsor on shirts worn in European competitions.

The cases will be heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 16.

But the Bavarian were not alone, with UEFA also issuing a charge to for "acts of damage" during their Champions League loss to in Manchester.

The also had some issues, with both and facing charges stemming from the setting off of fireworks by supporters during their match on Thursday.

Zenit were also hit with damages charges for actions during their last-16 tie with .

