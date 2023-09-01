'He wasn't happy with his situation' - Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel confirms Ryan Gravenberch set to join Liverpool

Gill Clark
Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool GFXGetty/GOAL
R. GravenberchBayern MünchenTransfersT. TuchelLiverpoolPremier League

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Ryan Gravenberch is set to leave the club and move to Liverpool in search of game time.

  • Gravenberch unhappy at Bayern
  • Set to join Liverpool
  • Will form part of new-look midfield

WHAT HAPPENED: Tuchel offered an update on Gravenberch at a press conference on deadline day and revealed the midfielder has wanted to leave the club for some time. The Dutchman is expected to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The main problem for him is that we don't really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we're spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players," he told reporters. "Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn't happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No.8 in a 4-3-3. He's wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It's not done yet, but the outcome is clear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Netherlands international will become the latest addition to the Reds' squad this summer. Liverpool have already signed players including Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai in a bid to revamp the squad.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ryan-Gravenberch(C)Getty Images

Next matches

THOMAS TUCHEL BAYERN MÜNCHEN 12082023Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Liverpool Newcastle Premier League 2023-24Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Aston Villa at Anfield.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

102225 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 45%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
102225 Votes

Editors' Picks