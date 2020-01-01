Batambuze: Uganda defender among 15 players released by Gor Mahia

The former Tusker player has been axed by the league champions on the final day of the transfer window

defender Shafiq Batambuze is among the players released by ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The dreadlocked defender was partly used last season owing to a knee injury suffered while playing for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions against Aigle Noir of Burundi in a Caf tie.

The injury forced him to return to his native Uganda to seek treatment after it emerged that Gor Mahia had refused to assist him financially to undergo a knee operation.

More teams

While in Uganda, Batambuze managed to undergo an operation after friends raised Sh400, 000 for him and he recently returned to training in readiness for the new season but has now been released by the club.

According to the final transfer list from the club, Gor Mahia signed a total of 17 players and lost 15.

Apart from Batambuze, other players who left the club include Lawrence Juma ( FC), Joash Onyango (Simba SC, ), Wellington Ochieng ( FC), Elvis Ronack ( FC), Kennedy Otieno ( FC), Boniface Omondi (Wazito FC), David Mapigano (Azam FC, Tanzania).

Others are Dickson Ambundo (Dodoma Jiji FC, Tanzania), Juma Balinya (KCCA FC, Uganda), Clinton Okoth (Wazito FC), Fredrick Odhiambo (Wazito FC), Alphonse OMIJA ( FC), Edwin Lavatsa, and Ghanaian Jackson Owusu.

The new players at Gor Mahia include; Andrew Juma from ( FC), Tito Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Bertrand Nkofor (Al Mudhaibi FC, Oman), Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports SC, Rwanda), John Macharia (FC Guria Lanchkuti, Georgia), Andrew Malisero (Commercial FC), Samuel Njau (Western Stima FC).

Others are striker Benson Omalla (Western Stima FC), John Ochieng ( Sugar FC), Frank Odhiambo (Bongonaya FC), Gad Mathews (Kisumu All-Stars FC), Kennedy Odhiambo (Western Stima FC), Levis Opiyo (Nairobi City Stars FC), Dickson Raila (Masawa FC), Sydney Wahongo (Western Stima FC) and Kelvin Wesonga (Western Stima FC).

Gor Mahia will have quite a task in their quest to retain the title considering their first five 2020/21 fixtures as they will open their campaign against Tusker – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons.

Article continues below

It will be the second straight time the Brewers and K’Ogalo have been scheduled in a season-opening fixture as they had met in the 2019/20 season when Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to stun Tusker 5-2 in Kisumu.

The Gor Mahia-Tusker tie is one of the matches that have been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20. The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners Mathare United on December 4.

The Green Army will then host another former league champions Sofapaka in what will be their second home match on December 9. On December 13, the record league champions will travel to face debutants Bidco United.