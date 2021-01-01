Batambuze: Kabwe Warriors unveil former Gor Mahia defender

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal after his contract with the Kenyan champions expired at the end of last season

Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the signing of former defender Shafiq Batambuze.

The 26-year-old left the FKF Premier League champions at the end of the 2019-20 season after the expiry of his contract which the club was not keen to renew.

The Ugandan star has now been unveiled by the Zambian Super League outfit on a two-year deal after training with the team for the last four weeks.

In a statement on their social media pages, Warriors explained: “Kabwe Warriors is pleased to announce the signing of Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze from Gor Mahia,” confirmed Kabwe Warriors on the club’s official Facebook page.

“Batambuze has signed a two-year contract with the Magnificent People's Team.”

The left-back started his playing at Simba FC of before he moved to to sign for Muhoroni Youth in 2011 but later moved back to Uganda where he signed for SC Villa before returning to Kenya to join .

He also featured for and in Kenya before he signed for Gor Mahia, whom he helped win the league title on two occasions.

He later suffered a knee injury during Gor Mahia’s Caf match against Aigle Noir of Burundi and it was at this point when his troubles with the Kenyan club started.

While the player was required to undergo surgery, Gor Mahia refused to support the defender financially and it needed the intervention of his friends to raise Ksh400, 000, which allowed him to undergo a successful surgery back in Kampala.

In a recent interview, Batambuze confirmed to Goal he was set to leave the Kenyan champions because they had not talked to him over his contract extension.

“Gor Mahia have not yet talked to me,” Batambuze told Goal from his native Uganda when he was asked about his status with the Kenyan side.

“Well, I am still under contract until November, and I cannot tell what the future holds. But no one has spoken to me over a contract extension. So, all I have to do is continue concentrating on the current deal. I cannot guarantee whether I will be in the or somewhere else.

“Only God knows.”

In 2014, Batambuze also won the GOtv Shield with Sofapaka.