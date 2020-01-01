Batambuze: Gor Mahia defender starts training after injury recovery

The dreadlocked left-back picked up a knee injury while turning out for K'Ogalo in a Caf Champions League tie against Aigle Noir

defender Shafik Batambuze has resumed training five months after he underwent surgery.

The dreadlocked player sustained a nasty knee injury while turning out for the Kenyan champions in a Caf match against Aigle Noir of Burundi, and was forced to undergo surgery.

The injury has kept Batambuze out of action for the entire season and after undergoing successful surgery in November, the player pencilled in June as the month to return to action.

More teams

Batambuze has now confirmed he has started light training and could be ready to kick the ball next month.

“My recovering is maturing daily,” the defender is quoted by the club’s official website.

“I have been following the physio program…I started training moving up the ladder and by next month, it’s my hope and prayers that l will be in good shape – it’s time l can’t wait for.”

Batambuze has also appreciated those who stood by him when he picked up the injury and needed money to undergo the surgery.

“It’s been a bit tough…not easy for sure to be in this state as a footballer but thanks to my family, friends, and all those who have been there for me because they have been so supportive in my recovery journey. With their good support, I have managed to get this far,” Batambuze continued.

“With the good and steady progress l have had in the recovery process, by next month l will be engaging in full training and that means, if football is to resume by July, l will be able to join my team-mates. Let’s see how it goes.”

A week ago, Batambuze said in a different interview that his previous timeline of returning to action by July may not materialise as he has struggled in his recovery process.

Article continues below

Batambuze blamed his slow progress on the current lockdown being experienced in his native , owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The left-back has previously featured for a number of clubs including SC Villa (Uganda), , , (both of ), and Singida United of .

Batambuze became the third Gor Mahia player to undergo Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in the last calendar year after winger Curtis Wekesa and defender Philemon Otieno were both diagnosed with the same problem and were operated on earlier in the season.