Bassey named in Ajax squad for Liverpool fixture as Schreuder allays injury fears

The 22-year-old picked an injury during their top-flight victory on Saturday and was a doubt to feature at Anfield

Ajax have named defender Calvin Bassey in their travelling squad for their Champions League fixture against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international was substituted in Ajax's 5-0 Eredivisie victory against Heerenveen on Saturday raising concerns over his fitness level ahead of the trip to Anfield for their second Champions League fixture of the campaign.

He was taken off with six minutes left to the final whistle but the Dutch champions had already secured the huge victory to keep intact their unbeaten start to the season.

Ajax have now released a list of 24 players who will be available for selection against the Reds with Bassey among those travelling alongside Ghana in-form forward Mohammed Kudus.

"Ajax travel to Liverpool with 24 players. The Amsterdam team will play the second match of the group stage in the Champions League against the English club on Tuesday. The game at Anfield starts at 21:00 Dutch time," read part of the statement.

"The Ajax players travel to England on Monday. A press conference will follow in Liverpool and then Alfred Schreuder's team will hold a training session. The match will be overseen by referee Artur Dias on Tuesday."

The travelling squad includes; Remko Pasveer, Maarten Stekelenburg, Jay Gorter, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, Daley Blind, Jorge Sanchez, Lisandro Magallan, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor, Mohammed Kudus, Florian Grillitsch, Youri Regeer, Youri Baas, Kristian Hlynsson, Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Lucas Ocampos and Lorenzo Lucca.

Earlier before Ajax confirmed the travelling party, coach Schreuder revealed in a separate interview the injury suffered by the former Rangers defender was not as bad as earlier expected.

"We were able to switch well. Maybe we switch the last player a little too early, but I thought we could do that. Fortunately, Calvin Bassey is not so bad. It was a kick in the calf, so that's not too bad," Schreuder said as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

"He [Bassey, ed.] said it's no problem.''

Since joining the Dutch side, Bassey has been among the key figures for the side having played in the last four matches without conceding a goal. They are top of the table with 18 points from six matches.