Bassey assists Kudus as Ajax sink Bangura's Cambuur

The Super Eagle set up the Ghanaian as the Sons of Gods strolled past Henk de Jong’s Yellow-Blues

Calvin Bassey set up Mohammed Kudus for his first goal of the 2022-23 season as Ajax defeated Cambuur 4-0 on Saturday evening.

The Ghana international, who replaced Brian Brobbey early in the second half, scored the Sons of Gods’ fourth goal as Alfred Schreuder’s men maintained their 100% start in the current campaign.

Left unmarked in the Yellow-Blues’ goal area, Bassey squared his pass to the 22-year-old who had an easy task to tap in past goalkeeper Joao Virginia.

Still fresh from their 1-0 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar last time out, Cambuur travelled to the Johan Cruyff Arena with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

Despite their bright start, it was the hosts who took the lead five minutes after the half-hour mark through Steven Bergwijn. Five minutes later, the Dutchman completed his brace after collecting the ball from Davy Klaassen before drilling past Virginia from 25 yards.

Although a couple of chances fell to Remco Balk, Roberts Uldrikis, and Michael Breij, they could not get past Ajax's backline anchored by the Super Eagles.

Alfred Schreuder’s side extended their dominance in the second half which saw them increase their lead in the 53rd minute after Kenneth Taylor assisted Devyne Rensch.

Not willing to go down with a fight, Henk de Jong’s team stepped up their game in attack but Kudus’ strike ended their ambition of a fight back.

Bassey was in action from start to finish and for his performance, the former Rangers man contributed one tackle, and two interceptions while scoring zero in terms of blocked shots and clearances.

Offensively, he had one shot, one key pass, 97 touches, two crosses, 86 passes and a passing accuracy of 94.2 per cent.

Kudus had two shots on goal, made just one key pass, 27 touches, 16 passes and a passing accuracy of 100 per cent.

On the other hand, Sierra Leone international Alex Bangura played all 90 minutes for Cambuur with Gabon’s David Sambissa replacing Michael Breijwith three minutes left on the clock.

Thanks to this win, Ajax remain at the summit of the Dutch topflight having earned 15 points from five matches played so far. They take on Heerenveen in their next league outing.

Prior to that, they will commence their Uefa Champions League campaign against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers.