Otieno replaces Muthomi as interim FKF executive officer

Otieno will take over the position left vacant after Robert Muthomi stepped aside to pave the way for the John Avire transfer investigation

Football Federation (FKF) communications officer Barry Otieno has been appointed as an acting chief executive officer of the federation.

The position fell vacant after Robert Muthomi stepped aside following the transfer saga involving him and player John Avire. As a result, an Emergency Committee was formed on Sunday to deliberate on the matter and a decision was reached.

"Otieno is our acting CEO following the stepping down of Muthomi, it is the decision that was reached on Sunday by the Emergency Committee. He will be acting on an interim basis until the investigations against Muthomi are complete," FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed in a press conference with reporters.

"It might take a month and a half to conclude the investigations because a lot will be done to get to the root of everything."