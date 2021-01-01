Baresi names Rashford as the one player he’d take from Man Utd to AC Milan

The Rossoneri legend considers a highly-rated England international forward to be an “extraordinary player” and would love to see him at San Siro

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi has named “extraordinary player” Marcus Rashford as the Manchester United star he would most like to see at San Siro.

Two heavyweights of the world game are set to lock horns on Thursday in the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Europa League last-16 encounter.

There will be plenty of talent on show at Old Trafford, with Baresi considering an England international forward to be the pick of a star-studded bunch in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks.

What has been said?

Baresi has told The Times when asked to pick out a dream signing for Milan from within the Red Devils’ squad: “I like Marcus Rashford a lot, he’s an extraordinary player.

“He wouldn’t be bad for Milan. He can play in any position up front; it would be a nice advantage.

“Rashford is a modern forward who has everything required to do well. He has already shown and done great things and he has a lot of quality.”

Rashford’s record at Man Utd

A home-grown product of United’s famed academy system burst onto the scene on a Europa League stage back in 2016.

He netted two goals on his senior debut against Midtjylland, with Louis van Gaal calling upon the then 18-year-old star during an injury crisis.

Rashford enjoyed a meteoric rise from that point, with senior international recognition with England coming his way within a matter of months.

Questions have been asked of his best position since then, as he switches between the flanks and a central striking berth, but a consistent level of performance has been maintained.

A personal-best return of 22 goals was recorded in 2019-20, with Rashford – who has 85 efforts for the Red Devils to his name in total – up to 18 in the current campaign.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

The 23-year-old has gone four games without finding the target and will be aware that he needs to offer more to the collective cause if ultimate targets are to be hit by United in an ongoing bid to a bring a four-year wait for major silverware to a close.

He will be hoping to come back into contention to aid that cause at some stage in the near future, with an untimely injury picked up in a derby date with Manchester City set to keep him out of the first meeting with Milan.

Further reading