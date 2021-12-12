Barcelona youngsters 'cannot be the pillars' of club recovery says Xavi after Osasuna draw

Barcelona boss Xavi says his young players "cannot be the pillars" to the club's recovery after his side conceded a late equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

Barca's much-publicised financial problems mean they have been forced to field a number of youngsters this season and it was goals from two teenagers - Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzoul - that put them 2-1 up at Estadio El Sadar.

However, Ezequiel Avila's 86th-minute leveller denied them three points and prompted Xavi to warn not to expect too much of his young charges too soon.

What did Xavi say?

Asked about the impact of his young players, who also include Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati, Xavi said: "It is the positive note, but at the same time also negative.

"The players who are making a difference at the moment at Barca are 17, 18 and 19 years old. It is very positive for the future of the club, but it is also negative - they are so young that they will not always have this level.

"Abde [Ezzalzoul]'s game is spectacular, and those of Gavi and Nico, but they cannot be the pillars. Here we have another problem. We have to work and connect everyone".

Reflecting on the match itself, Xavi added: "We have not been able to dominate the game in the final minutes. It required having the ball in the opposite end of the pitch. We have a very big problem with this. It is time to keep the ball to defend.

"Yes, we have to change the dynamics, but we have not been able to. It is a hard reality. It is not due to attitude or desire.

"It is 20, 25 minutes that we should have been in the opposite half. Control the game. We need this type of footballers".

The bigger picture

The late draw completes a frustrating week Barcelona, who lost at home to Real Betis last weekend and were dumped out of the Champions League after a midweek defeat to Bayern Munich.

The draw leaves the Blaugrana eighth in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid who play rivals Atletico on Sunday evening.

