Revealed: How Barcelona boss Xavi is planning to replace injured Robert Lewandowski for El Clasico

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has reportedly chalked out a blueprint to replace injured Robert Lewandowski for El Clasico.

Lewandowski out with an ankle injury

Could potentially miss El Clasico later in October

Xavi draws up an alternative plan

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old striker had to be taken off during Barcelona's 1-0 Champions League victory over Porto after he immediately went to the ground following a crunching challenge from David Carmo. Barcelona later shared a medical update stating that Lewandowski has picked up "a left ankle sprain".

Alarms started ringing in the Catalan club as it is feared that he could be potentially out for a month which means that the goal-scorer will not be available for season's first El Clasico which is scheduled for October 28.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to a report in Sport, Xavi is already working on a potential solution which could see him change the team's shape and formation. The manager might use Joao Felix as a number nine through the middle and move out Ferran Torres on the flanks.

Xavi believes that using Felix would help him have more control over possession in midfield which would help the team dictate proceedings. Moreover, Torres' work rate is better than Felix which would also mean that the Spaniard would be more effective in keeping a check on the opposition full-back, instead of Felix.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It has also been touted that Xavi might hand an opportunity to young sensation Fermin Lopez in attack as a straight swap with Lewandowski. Barcelona play against Granada on Sunday where Xavi might be inclined to try out various options in attack to find the best possible solution.