Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Women's head-to-head record & who has the most trophies?

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the best known in world football, with the iconic clash in many ways representing more than a mere sporting rivalry.

Bragging rights are always at stake when the two teams meet, with El Clasico resonating deeply in Spain.

So how do their head-to-head records in the women's game compare and who has the most trophies? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Women's head-to-head record

Barcelona have the upper hand on Real Madrid when it comes to head-to-head results between the women's sides, with the Catalan outfit winning all of their Clasico encounters to date since 2020.

Competition Games played Barcelona wins Real Madrid wins Draws Primera Division Femenina 4 4 0 0 Women's Champions League 1 1 0 0 Supercopa Femenina 1 1 0 0 Total 6 6 0 0

*Table correct at time of writing on March 28, 2022.

Firmly established as a force of women's football in Spain, Barcelona might be said to enjoy an advantage over their Clasico counterparts, who were only formally established in 2020, having merged with CD Tacon.

The two teams have naturally met in the Primera Division Femenina, but have also collided in the Supercopa Femenina and, in 2021-22, they faced off in the Women's Champions League.

Barcelona women vs Real Madrid women: Who has the most trophies?

Barcelona have won many more trophies than Real Madrid in women's football. However, the lop-sided nature of the two trophy cabinets is down to the fact that Real's women's team were only officially founded in 2020, with their first full season coming in 2020-21.

Competition Barcelona Real Madrid Primera Division Femenina 7 0 Copa de la Reina 8 0 Supercopa de Espana 2 0 Women's Champions League 1 0 Total 18 0

*Table correct at time of writing on March 28, 2022.

Barcelona have won a record seven league titles and they also hold the record for the Copa de la Reina, which they have won on eight occasions. Barca have also enjoyed continental success, lifting the Champions League once, in 2020-21, while they have won the Supercopa de Espana twice.

Despite only embarking on their first season in 2020-21, Madrid did manage a second-place finish in the league in their maiden campaign, though they were 25 points behind the Blaugrana on that occasion.

It will take some time before Madrid can reset the balance in the women's Clasico, but it is a challenge the capital club no doubt relishes.